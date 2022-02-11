Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Zevia PBC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

