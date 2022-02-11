Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of HEPS stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

