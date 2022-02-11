Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

VMC opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.27. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

