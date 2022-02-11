Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 129,501 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 60.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.17 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.