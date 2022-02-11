Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 163,720 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,720 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.