Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,678,541 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678,541 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 666,603 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 450,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,063 shares of company stock valued at $274,509 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.21. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

