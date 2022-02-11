Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 17,623 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,623 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

