Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,770 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

