Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,051 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mplx by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Mplx stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.71. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

