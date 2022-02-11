Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,321 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth $215,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

