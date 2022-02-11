Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 857 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,163,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

