Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $176,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250 over the last three months. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

