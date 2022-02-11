Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Trinseo worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 103.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Trinseo by 67.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:TSE opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.