MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of MAG Silver worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 12.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $14.79 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.90 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

