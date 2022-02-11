Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 83,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 303,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

