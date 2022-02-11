MAPS Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and $3.74 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAPS has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,516,421 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

