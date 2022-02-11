MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Shares in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.41% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the third quarter worth about $6,884,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth about $6,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the third quarter worth about $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 134,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $3.28 on Friday. BIT Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.02.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

