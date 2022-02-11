MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 329,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.09% of Chindata Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $542,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $51,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CD. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

CD stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

