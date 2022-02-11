MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $3.65 Million in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 79,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.17% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

JKS stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $68.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.