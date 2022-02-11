MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 298,218 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,218 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $52,580,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 356.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Li Auto stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -367.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.