MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 336,274 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,274 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

