MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 41,478 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bilibili by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Bilibili by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

