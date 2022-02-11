MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 486,602 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,602 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Lufax by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LU opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

