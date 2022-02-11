MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $8.31 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 319,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $76,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,316,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,088,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $43.49 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

