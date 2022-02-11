Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Masonite International worth $40,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 119,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

