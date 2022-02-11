Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lessened by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.88. 128,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $368.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,058 shares of company stock worth $338,531,000 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

