MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Position Raised by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat accounts for 9.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 5.69% of MasterCraft Boat worth $27,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $28.61. 198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,380. The firm has a market cap of $529.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

