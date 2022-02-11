Matrix Capital Management Company LP Buys New Holdings in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,930,000. ForgeRock makes up approximately 0.4% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 1.26% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52. ForgeRock Inc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

