Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has $289.84 Million Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.3% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 9.65% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $289,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,413 shares of company stock worth $10,106,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,638. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

