Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has $393.35 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP lessened its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,572,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,500 shares during the period. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises approximately 4.5% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned about 8.20% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $393,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock worth $769,548. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,679. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $67.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.