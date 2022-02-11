MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.02

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 2071988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.