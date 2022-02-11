Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Up to $49.50

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $51.66. Methanex shares last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 2,346 shares changing hands.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

