Metronome (MET) Price Hits $3.72

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00008499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $50.85 million and approximately $95,648.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.18 or 0.99835658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,822,173 coins and its circulating supply is 13,677,599 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

