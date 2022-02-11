MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

