Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $27.38

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $28.65. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 1,997 shares.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

