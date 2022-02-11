MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00015637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $71.83 million and $133,020.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00246699 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,817,163 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

