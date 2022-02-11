Minter Network Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $8,795.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00197102 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00120490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,445,068,828 coins and its circulating supply is 5,239,859,261 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.