Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics makes up 4.0% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 2.88% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $264,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $525,000.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,887. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $212.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.09.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

