Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,530,000 after buying an additional 490,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

