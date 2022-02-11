Monolith Price Hits $0.18 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $6.01 million and $273.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00102781 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.