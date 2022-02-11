Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,848 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

