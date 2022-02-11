Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $378.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $417.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.27.
MCO stock opened at $350.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.16. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.
In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
About Moody’s
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
