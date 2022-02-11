Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $378.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $417.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.27.

MCO stock opened at $350.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.16. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

