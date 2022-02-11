Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.28 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $86.90 or 0.00204818 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $271.90 million and approximately $28.28 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.46 or 0.06914004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.79 or 0.99717242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00050087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,261,123 coins and its circulating supply is 3,128,922 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

