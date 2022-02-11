Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 927,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of General Motors worth $645,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.