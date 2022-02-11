Morgan Stanley Has $805.99 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.78% of The Carlyle Group worth $805,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 453,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,448,000 after buying an additional 56,795 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.