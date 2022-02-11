Morgan Stanley Has $862.33 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Sherwin-Williams worth $862,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 582,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,664,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 59,661 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $279.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

