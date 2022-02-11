Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 3.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.67. 221,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,104,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

