Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $820,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $393.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $298.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.81 and a 200 day moving average of $359.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.06.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

