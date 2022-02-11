Morpheus.Network Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $55.48 million and approximately $440,273.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

