Motocoin Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $651,124.84 and approximately $26.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00207451 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00124463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00027476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.74 or 0.07079311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org . The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

